Mandaue logs 17 new cases, 10 recoveries in lates COVID-19 update

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seventeen new cases were added to Mandaue City’s tally of coronavirus disease cases based on the city’s latest report released on Wednesday night, September 9, 2020.

The development raises the city’s count of active cases to 188.

In the city’s latest COVID-19 update, the new cases in the city are from Barangays Tipolo, 4; Opao, 3; and Pagsabungan, 2; and one from barangays Tabok, Cubacub, Jagobiao, Maguikay, Banilad, Subangdaku, Cambaro, and Looc.

The city also reported 10 new recoveries coming from Cabancalan, 4; Canduman, 1; Casuntingan, 1; Cubacub, 1; Tawason, 1; and Umapad, 2. All the new recoveries are cases from the community.

The city distinguishes its COVID-19 cases between those that are among residents in the barangay — community, and those coming from institutions — non-community.

The new COVID-19 recoveries bring the total recoveries in the city to 1,858 or 86 percent of its 2,162 total confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the city’s COVID-19 related deaths remain at 116 with no additional reported deaths for Wednesday.

The city had added 14 deaths in its tally in the past two days although the fatalities had expired from June to July. The City’s Information Office said it only logs the fatalities upon validation through the availability of a death certificate. /bmjo