Gabii sa Kabilin to host a virtual tour of Fort San Pedro

Fort San Pedro will hold its very first virtual tour on Friday, September 18 at 3 p.m. as part of the monthly Gabii sa Kabilin (GSK) online activities.

The guided tour will trace the Fort’s 455-year history from a Spanish defense fortress to one of the historical and tourist spots in Cebu, and will highlight the history and significance of forts in the Philippines, including during the precolonial period.

The event, hosted by the City Government of Cebu, can be viewed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/gabiisakabilincebu/ and YouTube at https://bit.ly/2YYG8BQ.

The event is organized to give viewers an opportunity to learn more about the historical landmark without leaving home, support local museums and promote cultural education through social media.

Fort San Pedro is the smallest and oldest and smallest fort in the Philippines, constructed shortly after Miguel Lopez de Legaspi’s arrival in 1565. It is set to reopen today, September 16 after a six-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual tour is part of GSK’s series of free online activities that will run until December. Initiated in 2007 by the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI), Gabii sa Kabilin aims to help preserve local culture and heritage by encouraging Cebuanos to visit museums.

