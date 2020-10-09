Bantayan Island Airport to be inaugurated this Oct. 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The commercial airport on Santa Fe town in Bantayan Island, northern Cebu is set to start operations this October 16, 2020, local officials announced.

A report by Sugbo News, the Capitol-ran media outlet, said that Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will lead the airport’s inauguration and she will be joined by other government officials.

The airport sits on a 29-hectare government property.

Before it was upgraded to accommodate commercial flights, Santa Fe’s airport only catered to propeller planes and chartered flights.

In 2019, the Capitol and the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to improve the airport’s infrastructure and facilities.

Under the MOA, its 900-meter runway was to be expanded to 1.2 kilometers in order to accommodate bigger planes while and its terminal was to be upgraded.

During her Sta. Fe visit from Oct. 16 to 17, Garcia is also expected to meet with Bantayan Island’s tourism stakeholders to discuss preparations for the reopening of the island’s tourism activities.

Bantayan Island is located approximately 140 kilometers northwest of Cebu City. It is composed of three municipalities namely Santa Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos. The island is one of the top tourism destinations in Cebu because of its pristine white-sand beaches.

Shalimar Tamano, director of Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT -7), was quoted in the same report saying that their agency will be joining the Capitol in a series of meetings with tourism stakeholders. They will also be launching a mobile accreditation program called ‘Oplan Islas’ soon.

Oplan Islas was a joint initiative of DOT, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) in an effort to revive the operation of water tourist transport operators, boatmen, and dive operators in the region.

“We are really opening not mainly for leisure but really for employment. Most of our stakeholders should get back their jobs slowly but surely, so that’s our direction,” said Tamano. / dcb