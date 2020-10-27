Dressmaker in Badian makes plant pots out of used face masks

CEBU CITY, Philippines— During this time of pandemic, a lot of us have been looking for ways to keep everything afloat.

With a lot of changes following the new normal, it is not surprising now that almost everyone has discovered a new talent while staying at home.

Take for example this dressmaker from the town of Badian in Cebu, Maria Dolores Tariman Paracuelles.

The 58-year-old has thought of a way to recycle face masks, which we use everyday now under the new normal, for additional income an of course to minimize trash.

What does she do? She turns these used face masks into plant pots.

Pretty cool, considering that plants have also become hot items during this time of pandemic.

Lilian Paracuelle Vailoces, the daughter of Maria Dolores, told CDN Digital that her mother started making these pots in the first week of October.

“Since we have a bulk of used face masks at home, my mother decided to recycle it,” she said.

The process is quite simple.

First, you have to stitch the used face masks together to make a square. Then, place the squared masks over a circle container, making sure that the circle is in the middle of the combined masks.

After that, brush the masks with cement mixture and form it into your desired design. Once it dries up, it’s actually ready to use! You can also paint them after to make it more colorful.

“It usually takes her around 25 to 35 minutes to finish one pot because she has to brush it a couple of times with cement to make it durable and then lets it dry,” Lilian said.

Check out one of the finished products:

Lilian said they are able to sell these plant pots for P100 for three pieces. Not bad for something that’s really easy to make huh?

So go on and try this out! You’ll be helping Mother Nature and at the same time make plantitos and plantitas happy, too.

