IN PHOTOS: Lesser people in Carreta Cemetery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Every November 1 and 2, the biggest cemetery in Cebu, the Carreta Cemetery, is usually filled with almost half a million visitors.

Things are expected to be different this year as the government ordered the closure of all cemeteries starting October 29 to November 4, 2020.

This is a precautionary measure to avoid crowding, which may lead to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

On the last day the cemeteries were allowed open on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, there were less than five hundred people allowed inside the cemetery at a time, based on the approximation of the Mabolo Police Station.

People came in and left the cemetery quickly as they were allowed only up to an hour to visit the graves.

Yet, people living in the Carreta Cemetery still took the time to sell their candles and flowers, many of them offering painting and cleaning services as well.

Many of the vendors smuggled their candles in the interior portion of the cemetery in the hopes of selling more.

“Mao nalang gyod ni among mabuhat kay wala may makasulod diri ig Kalag-kalag. (This is what we can only do as no one can get inside the cemetery on Kalag-kalag),” said a vendor who requested anonymity.

The children’s cemetery in Carreta was silent as well, with fewer than ten people visiting the graves of the young ones. Last year, the children’s cemetery was among the busiest part of the Carreta Cemetery.

The big cross remained to be where most people flocked. With the tiny space, the people struggled to maintain social distancing, but they managed to do so by taking turns lighting candles on the cross.

Even if the cemeteries will be closed, people may still request mass offerings for their deceased loved ones at their chosen parishes.

Priests will be allowed to hold online masses from within the cemetery on November 2, 2020.

