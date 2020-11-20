PNP Chief Sinas to visit Cebu on Nov. 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The highest-ranking official of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will be in Cebu on Saturday, November 21.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), confirmed in a press conference on Friday, November 20 that Police General Debold Sinas will be here for thanksgiving.

“We are blessed that the chief PNP chose Central Visayas, particularly Cebu, to celebrate a thanksgiving through a prayer and a visit to the troops,” said Ferro.

Sinas was named as PNP chief last November 9. He replaced former Police General Camilo Cascolan whose retirement took effect the day after the Malacañang made the announcement.

Ferro also said the PNP chief would be expected to pay a visit to Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

Sinas once served as the director of PRO-7, from 2018 until 2019 when he was reassigned to head police officers in the National Capital Region (NCR).

He made headlines in May this year after photos of his birthday gathering showed a number of police officers defying health protocols amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The incident resulted in the PNP filing criminal and administrative complaints against Sinas and 18 other police officers.

Duterte kept Sinas in his post despite receiving flak over the alleged violation of quarantine protocols. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

