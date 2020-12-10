Only 1 jeepney unit pass Mandaue City’s road worthiness test

11ANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Only one public utility jeepney (PUJ) was able to pass the inspections of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Land Transportation Office (LTO) during the first day of Mandaue City’s one-stop-shop held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

According to Krizzy Hyll Retuya, chief of staff of City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, the chairman of the committee on transportation, out of eight jeepneys tested today, only one hurdled the inspections.

Retuya said that according to the transportation offices, the jeepneys failed to comply with the roadworthiness test such as the engines, headlights, wheels, and seats, among others. Other units have also failed to comply with health protocols.

As the one-stop-shop will end tomorrow, December 11, 2020, Lumapas is encouraging other jeepney drivers and operators to submit their units for inspection.

“Giawhag nato ang ato’ng kaigsuunan’g drivers and operators, ang dili kaari diri, kay maproblema namo kay magtagsa-tagsa namo og adto sa agency concerned pagcomply sa ila’ng requirements,” he said.

Lumapas also revealed that all the jeepney drivers who underwent swab tests the last two days tested negative for Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)./rcg