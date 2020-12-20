Mandaue City’s active cases now at 27

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City’s active cases of the coronavirus disease slightly increased in the last four days with the addition of 10 new cases during the said period.

The city’s Public Information Office reported two infections on Saturday, December 19. The two are male residents of Barangay Pagsabungan and Opao.

On Friday, the city logged two new cases and six others on Wednesday.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the PIO said.

The city also logged two coveries on Friday and one on Wednesday.

With the addition of the 10 new infections, Mandaue City’s active cases increased to 29 on Saturday while its recovery is now at 2, 345. The city’s death count, on the other hand, remains at 171.