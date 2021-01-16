Archbishop Palma set to get out of hospital, to preside over Fiesta Mass this Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma will still preside over the Pontifical Mass for the culmination of Fiesta Señor 2021 this Sunday, January 17.

Msgr. Joseph Tan, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Cebu, confirmed to CDN Digital in a phone interview, that Palma is set to be discharged from the hospital today, Saturday (January 16).

“The doctors cleared him to go home this noontime,” Tan said in Cebuano.

Tan confirmed that Palma was confined in the hospital last Thursday, January 14, over “a simple case of cold” that was aggravated due to the prelate’s lack of sleep.

“Physicians advised him to take a rest so that he can recover speedily. It was a simple case of cold worsened by lack of sleep due to his hectic schedule over the holidays,” he explained.

In the meantime, Tan said they believed Palma did not contract the highly infectious coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“We presumed that the doctors made all the necessary tests on the Archbishop, including possibly swab tests. Since he was cleared to get out of the hospital, we presumed he’s safe,” noted Tan.

With this development, Palma is still expected to deliver his Homily tonight for the Eve of Fiesta Señor and tomorrow, Sunday, for the feast day together with Augustinian Friars of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

“As what was agreed, the Archbishop will be presiding the Masses without congregation and will only be broadcasted through social media,” Tan added.

The Fiesta Señor is a week-long celebration every January in honor of the Snr. Sto. Niño.

For the first time in recent history, physical Masses in line with the celebration were cancelled due to continuing threats of the COVID-19 pandemic. /dbs