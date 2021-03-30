60 apprehended in one-day operation by Talisay City police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sixty individuals were apprehended after Talisay police conducted a one-day Simultaneous Anti Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, wanted persons, traffic violators, and loose firearms on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Of the 60 individuals, 13 were apprehended for illegal drugs, four individuals apprehended for illegal gambling, two for Oplan Katok/Balik Armas, and 16 for traffic violations. There were also those apprehended for illegal firearms, theft, and quarantine violations.

Operations of the Talisay police started around 1 a.m. and lasted until 5 p.m.

These operations were in compliance with the 24-hour SACLEO of the Regional Headquarters and continuation of the duty of the police personnel as a law enforcement agency even amid the pandemic.

Talisay Police Station was previously adjudged as the Best Performing City Police Station for December last year.

Among those arrested for illegal drugs were Oscar Dejacto, Federico Daan, Clariben Cruz, Erickson Dionesio, Elmer Aupe, Reyboy Cuestas, Edward Cañezares, Pedro Paras, Rhea Marie Rabaya, Arnel Sabroso, Erick Emnacin, Joseph Jaima, and Kit Cañedo all of legal age and residents of Talisay City.

