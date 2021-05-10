Msgr. Cris Garcia passes away

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The founding priest of the Society of the Angel of Peace (SAP) has passed away, a church official here confirmed.

Msgr. Joseph Tan, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Cebu, confirmed to CDN Digital in a phone interview on Monday, May 10, that Msgr. Cristobal Garcia died last Sunday, May 9.

“He joined our Creator last Sunday at 12:30 p.m. while he was in Manila,” Tan said in a mixture of Cebuano and English.

A prominent priest in Cebu, Garcia was also the former chairperson of the Commission on Worship of the Archdiocese of Cebu; business manager of the Bag-ong Lungsoranon, the official publication of the Cebu Archdiocese; and spiritual director of Bukas Loob ng Dios and the World Apostolate of Fatima.

He was also known for his vast collections of religious icons and paintings.

But Garcia was also the subject of multiple controversies.

In 2012, he was suspended and stripped of his positions in the Archdiocese of Cebu following allegations that he molested altar boys over two decades ago while he was staying in the United States.

Garcia’s suspension came before his name appeared in a National Geographic article reporting about illegal ivory trading.

Garcia founded the SAP on March 25, 1992, with a focus on liturgical services and worked for the construction of a chapel now known as the Archdiocesan Shrine of Hesus Nazareno in Cansojong, Talisay, 12 kilometers south of Cebu City./ with reports from the Philippine Daily Inquirer