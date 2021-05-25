Cebu City OBO denies for now request of Apas developer to lift suspension

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Office of the Building Official (OBO) will not yet lift the suspension order of a development in Barangay Apas where a worker died and another got injured in an accident last Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Architect Florante Catalan, the City Building Official, said that the developer, Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), and the contractor of the project, PLD Construction, have submitted an incident report and explanation to OBO on Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021.

The developer and contractor have requested to lift the temporary suspension on two buildings of the project that are not affected by the collapse that killed Romeo Waniwan and injured Abel Baustista.

In their previous statement, CLI and PDL promised to shoulder the expenses of the burial and hospitalization of their affected workers. They also committed to put up additional safety measures on their site.

However, Catalan said they will not yet grant this request as they have found certain safety issues that still need to be addressed.

“Nagsubmit pud silag request sa paglift sa suspension but as of the moment, dili pa nato malift kay wala pa to nahitabo, wala pa nila natrabaho, labi na katong area (collapse) nga among nakita nga dili pa safe,” said Catalana.

(They submitted a request for the lifting of the suspension but as of the moment, we cannot lift it because they haven’t worked on the area of the collapse which we saw isn’t still safe.)

Watch Catalan’s statement here:

The architect said even the architectural construction of the finished area of the project has to be put on hold until the OBO is satisfied with the safety measures.

Catalan said the developer and contractor have promised to comply with the requirements and added that they should really comply or else the lifting of the suspension will be further delayed.

For one, the OBO is looking for more safety measures to be installed in the two towers of the project because, upon inspection, the site remains unsafe.

Second, the OBO has recommended the building of a new wall along the collapsed area to reinforce the strength of the ground, which means that the project contractor and developer have to discuss with the neighboring property for the building of this wall.

“Why mao na among recommendation? Because nagcrack na ang kural didto nga existing. ‘Nya ang uban, nagbitay na,” said the architect.

(Why is that our recommendation? It’e because the existing fence there has a crack. And the others are hanging.)

Furthermore, Catalan said there is a lack of safety screens around the construction and this needs to be reinforced prior to the return of the construction operations.

Once the developer and contractor will comply with the OBO’s requirements, the OBO will lift the suspension order immediately.

Catalan added that prior to the lifting of the suspension order, the OBO will also inspect the site to ensure that similar accidents will not happen again.

For now, Catalan said they are waiting for the contractor and developer to comply with the requirements. He assured the public that the city government will prioritize safety in developments of any structure in the city.

/bmjo