Experience Cebu in Lakbay Lokal at SM City Cebu

After the successful opening of Lakbay Lokal in SM Seaside City Cebu, the Cebu provincial government brings the one-stop travel and tourism expo to SM City Cebu.

Visit Lakbay Lokal at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu. This will run until May 30, 2021.

See the wide-variety and affordable homegrown products from the seven districts of the province of Cebu. There are also travel booths offering tour packages with very reasonable rates.

Visit Lakbay Lokal at the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu. This will run until May 30, 2021.

ADVERTORIAL