The yougest Young turns one!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Couple Slater Young and Kryz Uy-Young shared photos of their bundle of joy, Scott Knoa Young, as the youngest Young turns one on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The celebrity couple opened their lives to their followers and fans, calling themselves the #Skyfam. In separate vlogs and in their social media posts, they share how it has been living with Scott.

The couple calls their little bundle of joy, “Scottie, boo.”

In an Instagram post by Slater on Wednesday, he shared photos of the very first time they saw and held Scott a year ago.

“Exactly a year ago. Happy birthday, Scottie boo, thank you for coming into our lives. We love you so so much,” wrote Young.

His wife, Kryz, shared how Scottie boo looks like now that he is one.

“Happiest 1st Birthday to the littlest king of all our hearts. You are our greatest gift and we will always be here for you. We love you, Scottie Boo!”

Happiest birthday to this little ball of sunshine of the #Skyfam!

/bmjo