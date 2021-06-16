Vino Kulafu names pangkabuhayan promo winners

Vino Kulafu, the No. 1 Chinese wine in the country, has announced the winners of its “Kusog Kulafu Instant Pangkabuhayan Promo.”

Last February 26, Winchie Tobias, Vino Kulafu brand manager, said they launched their Kusog Kulafu or Lakas Kulafu Instant Pangkabuhayan Promo as a way of giving back to their loyal consumers and with hopes to assist those whose livelihoods or businesses were affected by the pandemic.

From the Visayas, taking home a pangkabuhayan showcase with P30,000 cash prize were Gideon Jimenez and Riezl Mateo.

Other winners were Anthony Lim, who will receive an LED Smart TV, Neil Abenaza, who won an Android phone, and Baltazar Balolo who will take home a motorcycle.

For the other loyal consumers of Vino Kulafu, you’re in luck because the promo is now extended until July 31, 2021.

Get a chance to win motorcycles, tablets, smartphones, Smart LED TVs, Vino Kulafu products, and cash prizes of P100, 000 and P30,000 (Pangkabuhayan Showcase).

Joining Kusog Kulafu Instant Pangkabuhayan Promo is easy.

To participate, consumers must purchase Vino Kulafu 350 ml or 700 ml bottles and look under the cap or crown for a chance to win prizes instantly.

“Kusog Kulafu Instant Pangkabuhayan Promo” is open to consumers in the Visayas and Mindanao areas who are 18 years old and above.

Winning caps and crowns can only be exchanged at partner redemption outlets and identified sales or dealer offices in Visayas and Mindanao until July 31, 2021.

Major prize winners are required to present two (2) valid government IDs with their winning cap or crown.

For more details and updates, visit www.facebook.com/vinokulafuofficial, www.ginebrasanmiguel.com/news, or call the GSMI customer care hotline at 8632-2564.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Named after a legendary Filipino jungle hero, Vino Kulafu became the choice Chinese wine in the southern parts of the Philippines.

For more than 65 years, Vino Kulafu prides itself on its many health benefits owing to its 12 authentic Chinese botanical herbs that are known to strengthen tendons and bones, treat mild anemia and high blood pressure, improve blood flow and athletic and sexual performance.

A quality product of Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI), Vino Kulafu is a Gold Quality Label awardee of the Monde Selection International Institute for Quality Selections and one of the world’s best-selling Asian spirits, according to leading global drinks journal, Drinks International.