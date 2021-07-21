Mandaue City unveils Cebu’s first Mobile Vaccine Clinic

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and members of the city’s COVID-19 Vaccine Board inspected on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the bus that will be used as a Mobile Vaccine Clinic.

Lawyer Maria Vera De Jesus, Philippine Red Cross (PRC)-Cebu Chapter administrator, said the project that is done in partnership with the city, PRC and Uber Express is a first in Cebu.

The MVC will supplement the five existing vaccination centers in the city.

Mandaue’s vaccination sites are the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, UCLM campus new building, Pacific Mall, J Centre Mall, and Parkmall.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Vaccine Operations Center, said the MVC will be a very big help as there are residents who are bedridden and have comorbidities that may have difficulty going to vaccination centers.

De Jesus said this would also decongest the city’s vaccination sites as others especially those who are living from afar might choose to be vaccinated at the bus.

Malate said the MVC will cater to those who have already registered online or to their barangays.

He added that the MVC will operate every day starting next month depending on the vaccine supply.

The city, according to Malate, is still finalizing what barangays the MVC will visit first. He said as much as they wanted to visit all the barangays, they are also considering the size of the bus which needs to have a big enough space to park.

Malate said they are planning to station the MVC in barangays with large populations especially those that have the most senior citizens and persons with comorbidities.

The bus can accommodate 10 patients in the waiting chairs with physical distancing and two doctors and three nurses/vaccinators.

The MVC will be manned by medical workers from the Philippine Red Cross. /rcg

