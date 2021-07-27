Awesome shopping deals at SM City Cebu’s 3-Day Sale

Mark your calendars on July 30 to August 1, and head on to SM City Cebu for the 3-day mallwide sale!

Enjoy great deals of up to 70% off mall wide from hundreds of brands – from fashion accessories, wellness products electronic gadgets, baby needs, sporting goods, home furnishing, and home appliances. Don’t forget to bring your SM Advantage or Prestige cards to avail of additional discounts from participating stores during the 3-day sale.

BDO-Visa Debit Cardholders will also enjoy 5% discount with a minimum single-receipt straight or installment transaction worth P3,000 (maximum discount of P3,000 per transaction), and 5% discount with a minimum single-receipt straight or installment transaction worth P5,000 for BDO-Visa Credit Cardholders when you shop at The SM Store on July 30 to August 1.

You also have the option to just stay at home and let The SM Store personal shopper pick your items for you in-store. You may order through The SM Store’s Facebook Messenger, Viber community, or call #143SM.

To ensure a #SafeMallingatSM experience, always remember to follow safety protocols and bring your mall entry essentials: face mask, face shield and alcohol, and keep in mind to maintain a safe distance with one another.

For promos and other details, checkout SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook, or call Marketing Department at 232-0296.

ADVERTORIAL