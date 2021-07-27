Best deals for you and the family at the #SM3DaySale

We’re half way done in 2021 but there’s still so much to look forward to this year.

As we stick to the goals that we planned during the New Year, it is also necessary to take a look at these goals and check our progress as we move along.

Did you plan on focusing more on self-care or achieve your fitness goals and plan on improving your style?

Because whether you’re waiting for the new school year to start this August or still looking to make the most out of what’s left of the summer season, it’s not too late to reevaluate your 2021 master plan, adding new plans and finding all the essentials you’ll be needing to achieve them.

Here are some essentials and effective items that can help you conquer the rest of 2021 and where to get them at affordable prices.

Move more, your body needs exercise

Aside from having the right number of hours of sleep and eating healthy, one way to be your best self is to exercise.

Whether you prefer to run, ride a bike or play your favorite sport, exercising for at least 30 minutes a day keeps you active and away from unhealthy habits.

To help you with your workout sessions, you will need the right footwear that will keep you safe and improve your performance at the gym, court or even at home.

Invest in premium footwear or affordable sports attire that are up to 70 percent off on selected items at Sport Central or at Oakley and more at the #SM3DaySale.

Be organized, keep your things safe

There’s nothing more troubling than having to rummage your things and search for things that you need.

When you’re out for errands or at a vacation, it’s a bit of a hassle to look for your keys or other items inside an unorganized bag.

Having a quality bag or travel backpack will help you become organized, keep your things intact and prevent losing them.

To keep you organized whether on a trip, at work and running for errands, Parfois, Herschel, and the Travel club are offering up to 70 percent off!

Now you can secure your essentials, gadgets and keep your hands free while going out.

Love your feet, it helps you achieve more

Shoes are one of the best investments that we can get for day to day.

We all have different shoes for any activity but one thing we must not forget is that we need the right kind of shoes for every occasion.

Purchasing the right kind of shoes today will allow you to save money, be comfortable and stay stylish wherever you go.

Never let your shoes get in the way of achieving your plans with your family and check out the amazing offers at Havaianas, Timberland, Crocs, and Skechers with up to 70 percent discount on selected items.

Your body needs some care too

With long hours of working, studying and even enjoying the outdoors and staying in our homes, we tend to forget that our body still has some needs as well.

This includes simple pampering, like putting on some moisturizer and lotion to give your skin additional nutrients and maintain its balance.

Even these simple tasks can prevent skin related problems or help you relax after a long day of work.

So head over to The Body Shop for your home spa essentials that are up to 50 percent off on selected items!

Time for a wardrobe update

Of course, the only way to keep slaying the rest of 2021 is to level up your fashion!

We all consider a little shopping splurge a form of gift to ourselves, and yes, shopping has also been a great form of therapy in the past year.

So why not shop for a fashion lift that can help you standout and express yourself in any way you want.

Get the best deals for your fashion needs for a vacation, a trip to the restaurant, a formal presentation, or a simple family gathering at Quiksilver, Osh Kosh, Tribal, Oakley, Arrow and more that offer up to 70 percent off on selected items.

Take advantage of mall-wide sales so you get the best value for your money and be satisfied with your purchases. Get the best items and essentials at the BIG SM City Cebu Sale this July 30 to August 1, 2021!

