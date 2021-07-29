Primary Homes Inc. brings commercial mixed-used development to Mactan

With Cebu being a hotspot of real estate boom, where does a homegrown brand like Primary Homes Inc. position itself in the market?

Committed to earn for itself an enviable reputation as a reliable partner in real estate, Primary Homes Inc. brings the newest commercial mixed-use development to the heart of Mactan, Cebu.

On July 28, 2021, the premier real estate developer launched the showroom of the Royal Oceancrest Mactan, spearheaded by Primary Group of Builders Chairman Engr. William Christopher Liu Jr. and and Primary Homes President Architect Stephen Charles Liu, Vice President for Sales and Marketing Ramero Espina, Customer Relations Manager Jenita Sales, Marketing Manager Michelle Cutang, and Sales Operation Team Head Francis Icamen.

The development, which is located along Sudtunggan Road, will open its showroom from 9 AM to 5 PM daily. The property is a four-tower, resort-style condominium development that consists of 952 residential and commercial units sitting on a 1.4-hectare land.

According to Icamen, Royal Oceancrest Mactan is Primary Homes’ first of its kind when it comes to mixed-use condominium type. It has been designed for those who dwell in the area of Mactan and primarily targets the mid-market to cater to those who invest in condominiums and also for those who like to dwell in the city.

“It (the property) has more space. Meaning, families and visitors who would dwell here would find it really relaxing, very spacious at the same,” Icamen said.

But why raise the development in Mactan and not on the other parts of Cebu?

Chin Malaca, Sales Partners Development Head of Primary Homes Inc., said “The development is located in Mactan because first and foremost the airport is situated here. Also, you look at the development here, once you have an international airport, the world visits you. And you have all the accessibility.”

“You can see now, in fact, the third brigde (CCLEX) is almost finished. That will add more accessibility to Mactan Island. At the same time, Mactan is the home to a lot of tourist destinations—white pristine beaches. Even foreigners want to live here before they explore other parts of Cebu,” Malaca added.

Royal Oceancrest Mactan features commercial area, swimming pool, clubhouse with function, fitness gym, play area, jogging path, guardhouse and entrance, manicured gardens, grilling station, and bamboo entrance. It also very accessible to mall and other commercial areas, industrial zones, and world-class resorts.

The development offers finished units with fully-furnished interiors, painted walls, tiles floors, kitchen counter top, sink, and cabinets, tiled toilet and bath with bathroom fixtures, provision for window-type aircon, and balcony (for 1 BR and 2 BR units only).

Its bare unit features painted walls and ceiling, plain cement finish, kitchen counter with sink, under counter cabinets, tiled toilet and bath, and bathroom fixtures. The price range of units is between 2.1 to 2.8 million.

Royal Oceancrest Mactan is a safe and secure haven of wellness and leisure for investors. Armed with a healthy combination of well-constructed units, modern amenities, and a strategic location.