Pagasa-Mactan: ITCZ to continue bringing rains over Metro Cebu until Friday

Ginatilan, Cebu–Metro Cebu, including the whole of Visayas, will continue to experience rains until Friday, August 27, 2021, due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the weather bureau said on Thursday morning, August 26.



According to Jhomar Eclarino, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (PAGASA-Mactan), there’s high chance of rain over Metro Cebu and some of the other towns of Cebu on Thursday and Friday.

“Taas ang chance ang pag uwan diri sa Metro Cebu karon until tomorrow, “ Eclarino said.

According to Pagasa, moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over the Cebu towns of Alegria, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, Asturias, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan, Barili, and nearby areas within 1 to 2 hours.

As of this posting, the above conditions are being experienced in Dumanjug.

Pagasa advised those living in these areas to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards, which include flash floods and landslides, and to keep monitoring for updates.

According to Pagasa, no other weather disturbance is monitored so far.

The forecasted temperature for Thursday will range from 24 to 31 degrees Celsius and a heat index from 37 degrees Celsius.

/bmjo

READ: More cloudy days ahead in Cebu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy