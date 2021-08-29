PDEA-7 personnel already 87% fully vaccinated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eighty seven percent of the personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) has already been vaccinated.

Leia Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that this meant that an estimated 150 of the 180 personnel of the agency had already been vaccinated.

Albiar said the remaining unvaccinated personnel were still waiting for their respective vaccine schedules.

She said that it was important to have their personnel vaccinated because of their continuing anti-illegal drug campaign.

PDEA-7 personnel were also strictly reminded to follow health protocols in their respective areas during operations.

Albiar said this was also important because when they would target drug dens and in their daily operations they would meet several people.

Apart from shutting down drug dens, PDEA-7 has also been intensifying their efforts in their random K9 inspections as drug peddlers also exploit mails and parcels in their illegal drug trade.

With much exposure to the public, being fully vaccinated is their additional protection from contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, as of today, PDEA-7 has recorded 13 COVID-19 cases, but all these reported cases have already recovered.

“In 2020, we had 9 personnel who tested positive. This year, we have 4. We have a total of 13 COVID-19 cases in PDEA RO VII as of today. All have completely recovered, and we’re hoping di na mapun-an (none will be added),” Albiar said.

These individuals who tested positive were mostly asymptomatic, Albiar said.

