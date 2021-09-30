Cebuanos told to take advantage voter registration extension

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Local officials are asking Cebuanos not to miss the extension that was granted by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on voter registration.

“Akong panawagan sa tanan nga sa pagtungtong gyud sa unang adlaw sa extension, atong pahimuslan ang higayon kay mao kana ang adlaw nga dili pa daghan kaayong tawo,” said Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan in a social media post.

(I am asking everyone to register during the first days of the extension period and to take advantage because this are the days where the crowd during the registration is not that big.)

“Dili na kita mistil magpaabot pa sa pinakaulahing adlaw sa registration kay dinha kasagaran ang mas baga og gidaghanon sa mga tawo,” he added.

(We don’t have to wait for the last day of the registration because that is the time when there is a bigger crowd.)

In Cebu City, Councilor Franklyn Ong, who is also president of the Liga ng mga Barangay – Cebu City Chapter, is reminding voter registrants to always observe health and safety protocols when visiting the Comelec offices.

“Dako og ikatabang ang maong extension sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga naglisud og parehistro tungod sa pandemiya nga nasinati nato. Akong giawhag ang tanan nga magparehistro na ug i-exercise ang katungod nga gihatag sa atong konstitusyon,” he said.

(The extension is beneficial especially for our fellow Cebuanos who are having difficulty in having themselves registered as a result of the pandemic. I am asking everyone to register and exercise a right that is provided for in the Constitution.)

