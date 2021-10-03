FACES OF CEBU: Jesson Argabio, 28, events photographer

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–Jesson Argabio, 28, is a Cebuano events photographer who recently gained popularity due to his role in a recent viral ‘wedding scam’ post.

Though Argabio was not the owner of the video that showed a bride from Minglanilla town crying in frustration after being ‘scammed’ by their wedding coordinator, he was instrumental in spreading the video that led to the couple receiving free wedding services from netizens and even celebrities.

Argabio said he did his part to let the public know what the scammer did to the couple.

“Para pod ma aware sila,” said Argabio,.

READ: Newlywed couple willing to settle things amicably with wedding coordinator, who allegedly scammed them

The viral video which was posted on social media by wedding photographer Mielton Elsisura reached a number of netizens since the day it was posted on September 22, 2021.

As one of the suppliers who was not paid by the wedding coordinator, Argabio was very vocal in sharing to the media everything he knew about what the latter had done to the newlywed, Cherry Pie Purisma and Arniel Santingasin.

Just days after the incident was reported through different media outlets, a lot of individuals, including actress and businesswoman Neri Naig-Miranda, offered services to the couple aside from the wedding reception venue.

READ: Neri tinupad na ang pangakong wedding reception sa na-scam na bagong kasal; may pa-pocket money pa

Argabio, who resides in Cebu City and started being an events photographer in 2018, is not new to dealing with the media as he cited that he had worked in the same industry years ago.

“Pero medyo overwhelming kay gi-hatagan og pag-tagad sa media ang maong problemaha usa pud sa nakatabang ma-resolve kato nga issue,” he said. (But it is overwhelming because the media gave it much attention, which is what helped resolve the issue.) Argabio was also a victim in this issue and it was his first time to be victimized in such a scam, But he stressed that he would continue working as a freelance videographer since this is his only source of income as of today. “Videographer, same pod ka important sa photographer, kay kami mao’y mo-capture sa tanang memories sa wedding or events. Di jud lalim ma-scam. Dili ra on the day ang trabahoon, maghimo pa baya mi sa outputs after events,” said Argabio.

/bmjo