SM City Cebu receives Safety Seal Certificate  

SM City Cebu received the Safety Seal certificate from the Emergency Operations Center in Cebu City and the Department of Interior & Local Government earlier today, Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Safety Seal is an inter-agency certification program institutionalized by the Trade and Industry, Health, Labor and Employment, Interior and Local Government, Tourism, and Transportation departments to assure safety in establishments.

Those awarded with a Safety Seal have reached 100 percent compliance level of minimum health standards and safety protocols mandated by the government.

Mall Manager Engr. Van Aberia received the Safety Seal certificate on behalf of the mall management after a thorough inspection from DILG and EOC – Cebu City today, November 10, 2021.

Just recently, SM Seaside City Cebu became the first mall in Cebu City to receive the Safety Seal certificate. This is a testament to the commitment of SM Supermalls’ to keeping its stakeholders safe amid the COVID-19 crisis through its #SafeMallingAtSM campaign.

Under this campaign, SM Supermalls continues to implement strict safety protocols amid the pandemic as the safety and well-being of the shoppers remain its utmost priority.