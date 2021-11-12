2-year-old boy tests positive for COVID-19 after mall visit

MANILA, Philippines — A two-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 three days after going to a mall, a doctor said.

“Just diagnosed a 2-yr old kid positive for COVID-19. Asked if he could’ve been exposed to someone or if they went somewhere. Guess what they did? Went to the mall 3 days ago. Please mag-ingat po tayo (let us be careful),” a doctor said in a social media post on Wednesday.

Under alert level 2, minors are allowed in most establishments like malls and parks. Following the relaxation of the COVID-19 alert level in Metro Manila and other areas, minors have been visiting shopping malls and other crowded areas while accompanied by their guardians.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año reminded parents to be careful in bringing their children to shopping malls. He called the COVID-19 infection of the two-year-old child “very unfortunate.”

“That’s very unfortunate. That’s why we are still reminding everyone to follow the public health protocols and for the parents to discern in bringing their kids to the mall to be careful and only if it’s necessary,” he told INQUIRER.net in a text message on Friday.

“While we have low COVID cases, the pandemic is still not over,” he added.

/MUF

