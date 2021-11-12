Duque urges retest for boy found positive for COVID-19 in rapid antigen test

MANILA, Philippines — The 2-year-old boy who tested positive in a COVID-19 rapid antigen test after reportedly visiting a mall should undergo a retest, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Friday.

“Baka (It could be) false-positive… They should retest,” Duque told INQUIRER.net in a text message.

The boy, according to a doctor, tested positive in a rapid antigen test three days after going to a mall.

“Just diagnosed a 2-yr old kid positive for COVID-19. Asked if he could’ve been exposed to someone or if they went somewhere. Guess what they did? Went to the mall 3 days ago. Please mag-ingat po tayo (let us be careful),” the doctor said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The child was tested for COVID-19 using a rapid antigen test after showing symptoms, the doctor said.

Rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 are used to detect antigens or viral proteins in the body which cause an immune response and imply the presence of viral infection, according to the Health Technology Assessment Council.

Rapid tests are recommended only for select settings, including testing people with symptoms and those who have been exposed to infected patients.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, meanwhile, raised questions on whether there were other possible exposures and if there was enough protection provided for the child who tested positive in the antigen test.

“As we have been saying, we just want the economy to recover, the MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) to survive and jobs to be back. Para may hanapbuhay ang mga tao (So that people will have jobs),” Lopez said in a separate text message.

“That’s why we are reopening and with lower COVID risk level, the alert level has been brought down. BUT the virus is still here so everyone must follow the minimum public health standard and must continue to be very careful,” he stressed.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, for his part, reminded parents to be careful in bringing their children to shopping malls.

“That’s very unfortunate. That’s why we are still reminding everyone to follow the public health protocols and for the parents to discern in bringing their kids to the mall to be careful and only if it’s necessary,” said Año.

“The MMDA (Metropolitan Manila Development Authority) mayors are also reviewing the age restrictions to be allowed to go to the mall. While we have low COVID cases, pandemic is still not over,” he added.

/MUF

