Lapu-Lapu starts school-based vaccination of teens

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government has already started its school-based vaccination drive on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

The school-based vaccination was first held at Abuno National High School in Barangay Pajac and Maribago High School in Barangay Maribago.

Lawyer James Sayson, deputy chief of the Local Vaccination Operations Center (LVOC), however, clarified that they will prioritize in the school-based vaccination teens aged 12 to 17 years old.

“Ang atoa lang ni-cater ta not just sa estudyante, but mo-cater sad ta sa mga community no, sa mga tawo nga naa sa surrounding nga gustong magpabakuna, ug sa mga taga barangay pwede ra sila moadto sa eskwelahan,” Sayson said.

But due to the influx of people who want to be vaccinated in Maribago High School, the city was forced to transfer the venue to the barangay’s covered court.

Sayson also said that they are closely coordinating with the Department of Education (DepEd) in scheduling the vaccination in schools.

This is because most 12-17 years old teens are school children.

“Ang akong gi-ask lang sa DepEd nga give us the schedule on a Friday, kay sa Friday man mi mag-scheduling for next week para dili mabungkag among schedule,” he added. /rcg

