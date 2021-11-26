Advertorial Motoring

SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu won Silver as the Most Bike-Friendly Commercial Establishment in the Visayas

By: - November 26, 2021

SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu won silver as the Most Bike-Friendly Commercial Establishment in the Visayas during the 2021 Mobility Awards last November 25, 2021!

SM Seaside City Cebu won silver as the Most Bike-Friendly Commercial Establishment in the Visayas | Contributed Photo | Park your bikes safely and free at SM Seaside City Cebu

READ MORE: World Bicycle Day Fun Ride at SM Seaside City Cebu

SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu won silver as the Most Bike-Friendly Commercial Establishment in the Visayas during the 2021 Mobility Awards last November 25, 2021!

Park your bikes safely and 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 at the City Wing Plaza, Seaview Wing Plaza, Bike and Breakfast Area & Basement Parking of SM Seaside City Cebu where 𝗕𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱s are placed for your convenience.

SM City Cebu won silver as the Most Bike-Friendly Commercial Establishment in the Visayas | Contributed Photo | Park your bikes safely and free at SM City Cebu

READ MORE: Bike-friendly parking at SM Supermalls

In SM City Cebu, bike parking area is located at the Garden Row near Traveller’s Lounge. #OnlyAtSM #EverythingHereAtSM

ADVERTORIAL

Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.