SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu won silver as the Most Bike-Friendly Commercial Establishment in the Visayas during the 2021 Mobility Awards last November 25, 2021!

READ MORE: World Bicycle Day Fun Ride at SM Seaside City Cebu

SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu won silver as the Most Bike-Friendly Commercial Establishment in the Visayas during the 2021 Mobility Awards last November 25, 2021!

Park your bikes safely and 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 at the City Wing Plaza, Seaview Wing Plaza, Bike and Breakfast Area & Basement Parking of SM Seaside City Cebu where 𝗕𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱s are placed for your convenience.

READ MORE: Bike-friendly parking at SM Supermalls

In SM City Cebu, bike parking area is located at the Garden Row near Traveller’s Lounge. #OnlyAtSM #EverythingHereAtSM

ADVERTORIAL