SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu won silver as the Most Bike-Friendly Commercial Establishment in the Visayas during the 2021 Mobility Awards last November 25, 2021!

Park your bikes safely and ๐—™๐—ข๐—ฅ ๐—™๐—ฅ๐—˜๐—˜ at the City Wing Plaza, Seaview Wing Plaza, Bike and Breakfast Area & Basement Parking of SM Seaside City Cebu where ๐—•๐—ถ๐—ธ๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ฟ ๐—ฆ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑs are placed for your convenience.

In SM City Cebu, bike parking area is located at the Garden Row near Traveller’s Lounge. #OnlyAtSM #EverythingHereAtSM

ADVERTORIAL