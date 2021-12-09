PWDs, senior citizens’ financial assistance distribution starts Dec. 12, 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The financial assistance for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and for senior citizens in Cebu City will begin on December 11 and December 18, 2021 respectively.

Mayor Michael Rama has announced on his Facebook page that the distribution would be scheduled depending on the vaccination status of the beneficiary.

PWDs and senior citizens are expected to receive the last tranche of their financial assistance this year amounting to P3,000 each for the months of October, November, and December.

For PWDs, those who are fully vaccinated will receive their financial assistance on December 11, 2021. Partially vaccinated PWDs will get their financial assistance on December 12, 2021, while unvaccinated PWDs will get theirs on December 13, 2021.

Since minors below aged 12 years cannot be vaccinated yet, PWDs at this age will get their financial assistance based on the vaccination status of the parent.

For PWDs aged 12 years old and above, who remain to be unvaccinated, they can present their medical certificate from a public medical practitioner exempting them from the vaccination due to medical reasons.

Without it, they cannot get financial assistance at all. They are given until December 23, 2021, to present either a vaccination card or a medical certificate to get financial assistance.

As for senior citizens, the distribution begins on December 18 for the vaccinated, December 19 for the partially vaccinated, and December 20 for the unvaccinated.

The City Health Department (CHD) will be deploying vaccinators along with the disbursers for the seniors who have yet to be vaccinated to encourage them to get the jab.

If the senior citizen cannot get their financial assistance, they will be rescheduled, but they must have a valid reason why they were not able to get the cash assistance.

From December 9 to December 18, 2021, pop-up vaccination sites are available for PWDs and senior citizens to get the jabs so they can get their financial assistance on the scheduled dates.

