Cebuana nursing topnotcher gets P100K from her school

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Cebuana nursing graduate from Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology (SCSIT), who landed at the 10th place of the recently concluded Nursing Board Examination in November, has already received her P100,000 cash incentive on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Marie Hanz Therese Espina, a resident of Kinasang-an, Pardo, admitted that since the result of the examination came out, she already received a lot of job offers from hospitals in Manila and here in Cebu.

But she said that she was still weighing these offers because she also would want to give back to her alma mater through teaching.

“Ako pang gi-weigh in kung unsay best option ani nila. Then nisaad gyud ko sa akong Dean kung pwede ba akoy mokuha sa usa ka subject diha as a way to give back to them lang pod,” Espina said.

(I am still weighing on what the best option among these offers. Then I also promised our dean that if possible I will the one to handle one subject there as a way to give back to them also.)

She also said that she’s planning to give her mother the cash incentives that she received from her school.

Espina is the eldest among three siblings. Her mother is a public school teacher, while her father is a retired Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW).

Before the board exam, Espina said that she focused on her review and turned down any invitations from her friends.

“Wala kaayo koy gawas-gawas gyud ato, sige na lang. Unya magsige og hagad akong mga friends ug laag, makigkita, kay nanguli gikan sa Manila kay nakauli na sila, then palibre unta ko nila. Naa man koy review, sige na lang, pass lang sa ko,” she added.

(I did not go out at that time, it was okay. Then my friends would invite me to hang out with them, to meet, because they came home from Manila, they were allowed to come home, then they would have spent for our going out. But I have a review, so it is okay, I passed on the offer.)

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, the president of SCSIT, Engineer Alden Salazar led the ceremonial turnover of the check to Espina in a program at Sacred Heart Center.

Aside from Espina, the College of Nursing of the school has also received a cash incentive worth P50,000.

/dbs

