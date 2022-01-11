DA-7 distributes cash subsidy to Toledo Coty, Pinamungajan farmers

By: Futch Anthony Sinso - CDN Digital Correspondent | January 11,2022 - 07:21 PM
farmers subsidy

Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales, 3rd district representative Pablo John Garcia, and Agriculture assistant secretary Salvador Diputado lead the distribution of P5,000 financial assistance to the farmers from Toledo City and the municipality of Pinamungajan.     /contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Farmers from the City of Toledo and the municipality of Pinamungajan have received P5,000 financial assistance from the Department of Agriculture (DA)-7 on Monday, January 10, 2021.

A total of P2.8 million were released by the agency to the farmers in the said areas.

DA-7 OIC regional executive director Joel Elumba said that the financial subsidy was under the Rice Comprehensive Enhancement Fund – Rice Farmers’ Financial Assistance (RCEF-RFFA) program.

He said that the subsidy was intended for rice producers registered under the Registry System for Basic Sector in Agriculture (RSBSA), who were affected by the implementation of the Rice Tarrification Law (RTL).

Elumba added that the cash subsidy will also help farmers whose farms were severely damaged by super typhoon Odette.

He revealed that Central Visayas has some 71,366 rice farmers who will receive the subsidy worth P361 million within this month.

The agency is also currently processing the release of the cash assistance for farmers in Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

Present during the distribution were Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales, 3rd district representative Pablo John Garcia, and Agriculture assistant secretary Salvador Diputado.    /rcg

