PH women’s football team make Asian Cup q’finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines—For the first time in Philippine football history, the Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Malditas advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup after clobbering Indonesia, 6-0, in their last remaining group stage match on Thursday evening, January 27, 2022, in Pune, India.

The Malditas finished their Group B campaign at second place with six points off a 2-1 (win-loss) slate.

The Aussies led Group B with an unbeaten record of 3-0 worth nine points. Thailand is at third with three points and Indonesia finished at the bottom.

The National Women’s football team will next face Group A’s No. 2 team, Chinese Taipei on Sunday, January 30, in the quarterfinals at the Shree Shive Chatrapati Sports complex in Pune, India.

The top five teams of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup will advance to the FIFA Women’s World Cup next year to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The Malditas didn’t waste time in their duel against Indonesia by scoring a sixth minute goal courtesy of Katrina Guillou from Sara Castañeda’s long pass.

Before converting their first goal, the Malditas were already relentless on their offense with Sarina Bolden making the first attempt via a penalty kick which only hit the goal post.

Guillou then secured the loose ball, tried to strike it, but was denied by Indonesia’s goalkeeper Riska Aprilia.

However, a minute later, Guillou redeemed herself by scoring the Malditas’ first goal coming from Sara Castañeda’s timely pass.

Bolden was also successful on her second attempt to provide the Malditas their second goal in the 26th minute via a header from a corner pass.

In the second half, team captain Tahnai Annis extended their lead to 3-0 via a 56th minute goal. Annis fired a shot from the distance after securing a loose ball. The ball went straight past the outstretched arms of Aprilia.

Carleigh Frilles then tried to score another goal in the 68th minute for the Malditas, but was denied by Aprilla.

In the 74th minute, the Malditas scored their fourth goal via a penalty kick from Jessica Miclat.

They went 5-0 after Annis scored her second goal at the 82nd minute while Malea Louise Cesar sealed their lopsided win with goal in the 94th minute from Anicka Castañeda’s pass.

