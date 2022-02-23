WATCH: Hair-raising ‘checkpoint’ proposal in Iligan City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— We’ve seen a lot of unique wedding proposals before.

But this one could be among those on the top of the list of bizarre wedding proposals.

An information technology (IT) professional named Jhon Alter Ortiz took his proposal to the next level with this ‘checkpoint’ proposal in Iligan City.

It was indeed very unique but a bit heart-pounding, especially for the bride-to-be, Esther Mabel Idul.

As you can see from the video above, Ortiz had quite some planning to do as it involved the local police force in their area in Iligan City.

According to the team of JHAL Films, Alter managed to ask permission from the local police unit on February 12, a day before the planned proposal day.

And when the day came, February 13, everything was in place at the Dalipuga checkpoint in Iligan City.

The plan was for the police officers to apprehend Alter and catch him with a small pack of what was supposed to be illegal drugs.

But of course in reality, it was just salt.

The act happened for a couple of minutes before the tailgate of a sports utility vehicle parked at the checkpoint area was opened to show props for the proposal. Ortiz then got down on his knees and popped the question.

Esther, who was already in tears, breathed a sigh of relief after seeing that it was just all an act.

Both Ortiz and Idul have been together for seven years.

They are set to tie the knot next year.

Wheewww, what a proposal, Alter!

