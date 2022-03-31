Paquiao eyeing social media influencers to amplify platform, ditches negative campaigning

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, said he is open to tapping social media influencers to “amplify” his platforms and programs but he does not want them to use negative campaigning tactics against other candidates.

He said there are social media influencers who are approaching him and offering their services — some for free — to help in Pacquiao’s campaign and spread his platforms and programs for the country.

“Mayroon naman talaga ‘yan [social media influencers], ang kailangan natin dito is to amplify ‘yung magandang programa ko, i-amplify na maraming makapanuod, maraming makaalam kasi ang gaganda kaya ng programa ko sa bansa natin, ang gaganda ng mga pangarap ko sa bansa natin at sa ating kababayan. Hindi lang nalalaman ng lahat,” he said in a press briefing in Iloilo.

(We need to amplify our programs so that more people will be aware of it. My programs are good but not everyone knows about it.)

“Kaya ‘yun ‘yung kailangan natin ‘yung influencers para maipaabot sa ating mga kababayang naghihirap yung magandang hangarin natin, programa sa kanila,” Pacquiao added.

(So we need the influencers to be able to reach more Filipinos.)

He, however, does not want the influencers, nor his staff and supporters to engage in negative campaigning.

“Never ako nagsabi sa kanila na siraan niyo ito, gawa kayo ng ano. Kung ano lang ‘yung katotohanan, ‘yun lang ang ilabas niyo,” the world boxing champion-turned-politician said.

(I never told them to campaign against another candidate. I just tell them to spread the truth.)

Pacquiao added that he is not tapping people who gather crowds for him in campaign sorties, saying he does not need that kind of strategy since he himself is going down to communities to seek the support of the people.

Pacquiao made the remark after another presidential candidate, Senator Panfilo Lacson bared an offer made by an organizer through one of their supporters in the Southern Tagalog region to secure campaign rally participants for just P500 per head.

READ MORE:

