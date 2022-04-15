Santo Enterio processions return in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos finally got to hold the traditional Santo Enterio processions after two years of not being able to celebrate traditional Lent.

Carrozas with Holy Images of saints and depicted scenes of the Passion of Christ were paraded through the streets of the local government units (LGUs).

These were followed by the religious faithful coming in groups of families, organizations, and even friends bringing lighted candles as they traverse the routes identified by the local parishes.

In Bantayan Island, the procession began around 5 p.m. The island is famous for its exemption to the fasting of meat expected of Catholics during Lent.

Catholics in Bantayan Island received papal permission in the 1800s for the exemption of meat fasting because they were a fishing island and they ate fish most of the year.

On Good Friday, April 14, 2022, Bantayan prepared 10 different Carrozas for the Santo Enterio procession including Santa Veronica, Santa Magdalena,

In Cebu City, various processions were held in eleven parishes as well which caused many roads to be closed.

In Sto. Rosario Parish Church along P. Del Rosario Street, hundreds of people joined the procession that traversed P. Del Rosario to Colon Street and then Osmeña Boulevard.

During his homily for the celebration of the Lord’s Passion at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said that the sacrifice of Christ is the essence of the Good Friday celebration.

It may feel like a sad event, but it is essential to the salvation of mankind. After all, it is through the Crucifixion that the Resurrection of Christ came to be.

“Karong hapona, ang kahoy sa Krus dili na timaan sa kamatayon, pero maoy timaan sa kinabuhi… Adoration or veneration of an image or representation of Christ’s cross does not mean that we are actually adoring the material image, of course, but rather what it represents,” said the prelate.

Parishes in Cebu are also expected to hold the traditional Sugat procession, with Minglanilla’s Sugat Kabanhawan Festival making a grand comeback on Sunday, April 16, 2022. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Palma for Good Friday: Our sufferings are the sufferings of Christ

Cebu Holy Week guidelines out

‘Remember why Jesus Christ is here’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy