FLI: Amalfi’s newest building to be completed this 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Filinvest Land Inc.’s plan to expand one of its flagship projects is now underway.

FLI announced that it is set to welcome more residents at City de Mare as the construction of Building 9 for Amalfi will be completed within the year.

“(Amalfi) is set to complete Building 9 within the year. Upon its completion, it will be ready to welcome more residents who wish to live in a sophisticated, resort-inspired development,” the real estate developer announced in a press release.

Amalfi, a mid-rise residential property, is part of City de Mare, FLI’s 50-hectare mixed-used development township located in the South Road Properties (SRP).

Going Green & Sustainable

Amalfi’s completion also marked another milestone for the real estate arm of Filinvest in going green and promoting sustainability, one of the firm’s top executives said.

“Amalfi at City di Mare is a testament to Filinvest Land’s vision of building more Filipino dreams here in the hometown of our founders, the Gotianun family,” said Tristan Las Marias, FLI Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer.

“Through this development, we wish to provide a sophisticated and serene home within South Road Properties (SRP) for our kababayans in Cebu. By living in Amalfi, we hope to inspire our residents to live healthier lifestyles amid a green and sustainable community,” he added.

FLI entered into a joint venture with the Cebu City Government in the mid-2000s to develop portions of the SRP.

Aside from residential buildings, the township also has commercial and leisure components such as IL Corso Lifestyle Mall.

