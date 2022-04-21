Chooks-to-Go 3×3 to kick off FIBA 3×3 Super Quest on April 30 in Laguna

By: Glendale G. Rosal - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | April 21,2022 - 06:41 PM
Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas (left) holds the ball together with FIBA 3×3 Head of Events & Partnership head Ignacio Soriano (right) formally launching  FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest on April 30 to May 1, 2022 at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Santa Rosa, Laguna. | Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 kicks off the FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest on April 30 to May 1, 2022 at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Earlier this year, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas announced that Manila and Cebu would be hosting two legs of the FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest, hyping up the local basketball scene.

On April 30, Manila will take the centerstage first featuring 12 top 3×3 teams in the continent that will vie in the level eight FIBA 3×3 event.

The tournament will serve as a qualifier for the 2022 World Tour Masters slated on May 28-29, that will still be held in Manila. 

“Being the global partner of FIBA 3×3, Chooks-to-Go is not just responsible for helping elevate the Philippine 3×3 game but also for the region,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

“The Asia Pacific Super Quest is just one of at least three international events we plan to hold for the calendar year. Besides being a qualifier for the Manila Masters, we are hoping that this tournament will also serve as part of the build-up for our ASEAN neighbors for the 31st Southeast Asian Games,” Mascariñas said.

Besides a ticket to the Manila Masters, $10,000 awaits the champion while the second placer will bank $5,000.

At least two Philippine teams will compete in the two-day meet with Cebu Chooks! headlining the field.

Back in the first edition of the tournament, Japan’s Tokyo Dime won the tournament, defeating Balanga Chooks in the final, 22-20. 

The FIBA 3×3 Cebu Masters is scheduled from October 1-2.

For the upcoming 3×3 tournament, the Cebu Chooks will likely field in its mainstay players in Mac Tallo and Zach Huang who are both Cebuanos. Both of them played for Cebu Chooks in the  2022 FIBA 3×3 Dubai Expo Super Quest in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates earlier this month. 

They were eliminated from the tournament after finishing with a 1-2 (win-loss) record. 

