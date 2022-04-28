Lagoon Balidbid: A new paradise in Sta. Fe, Bantayan Island

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are you planning to go back to Bantayan Island in northern Cebu anytime soon?

If you are, you might want to check out this new spot in the famous town of Santa Fe.

It’s called the Lagoon Balidbid.

Check out the photos in this post:

How to get there?

Well, if you’re from Cebu City, you’ll have to travel to the northern port of Hagnaya in San Remigio to take a ferry to the port of Santa Fe in Bantayan Island. The trip from Cebu City to Hagnaya Port usually takes around three hours. The ferry trip takes an estimated one hour.

Once in Santa Fe, you’ll have to take a pump boat to the spot. It’s just a ten-minute pump boat ride from the town proper of Santa Fe. It’s short trip considering the beauty you will be experiencing when you get to this new spot.

Entrance fee to this tourist spot is just P50, according to ka-Siloy Don Matteo Saagundo II.

“Paddle boarding experience, nindot kaayo didto. Ug mag hammock camp ug other water activities,” said Saagundo, who is enjoying his stay at this gem with his family.

(The paddle boarding experience is nice there. Also hammock camp and other water activities.)

/bmjo

