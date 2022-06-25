Bukidnon tattoo artist tries to revive the vanishing art of traditional tattooing

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- A traditional tattoo artist is now campaigning to revive the vanishing art of traditional tattooing.

Piper Abas of Bukidnon’s Higaonon tribe in North Central, Mindanao is a traditional tattoo artist.

He has been doing traditional tattooing for four years now and all his designs have stories and symbolism to tell.

Abas uses “sudlay pangpatik” made from carabao’s bone and shaped using a stone. It has different sizes depending on its design.

The beater used is from a guava tree and the ink used is from the seed of candlenut.

Abas said he usually travels across Visayas and Mindanao to showcase the beauty of traditional tattooing.

He worked as a farmer for 13 years before he studied and did his own research to learn traditional tattooing, culture, and tradition as he attempts to revive the vanishing art.

“Naa pa many tattoo didto sa amoa pero vanishing na pod siya, as much as we can we want to retrieve, revive sa new generation, ako nagsugod gyud ko sa amoang roots……Naa manggud ron mura na siya og gisouvenir wala na ang essence,” said Abas.

An individual who would want to get a tattoo should know the reasons why he wants it and his lineage. The personality of the individual is also taken into consideration said Abas.

“Para makahibaw ta nga seryoso ba sila kay seryoso baya gid ni para sa amoa. Giconsider manggud siya nga sacred,” he added.

John Paul Maunes, the founder of the Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) in Mandaue City was one of the few people who get a tattoo.

When it comes to sensation, Maunes said that each stroke, depending on which part of the body being tattooed has a different feeling. But he said he felt satisfied afterward.

Other PADS members have also obtained tattoos.

“We want to contribute to the revival of the traditional tattooing at the same time ganahan sad ko nga naa tay own control identity. Ganahan sad namo nga kung motravel man gali mi sa other countries we wanted also to represent our culture through our tattoos,” said Maunes. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Barbie Imperial gets inked in Cebu: ‘More self-love 2022’

Some traditional clothes indigenous people in PH wear