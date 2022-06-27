Family of Carcar hit-and-run victim puts up P20,000 bounty for suspect’s identity

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The family of the hit-and-run victim in Carcar City is offering a P20,000 reward for those who can help in identifying the suspect behind the incident that happened in Barangay Poblacion 3 last June 16, 2022.

Steven Kyamko, the son of the victim, Eduardo Kyamko, 56, of Barangay Poblacion 1, said that there is a chance that he will increase the reward for those who could give information about the identity and whereabouts of the suspect.

Eduardo was riding a bike when he was hit by a motorcycle while traversing the diversion road of Barangay Poblacion 3. He died due to the accident.

Kyamko made this statement 10 days after the incident happened and two days after his father was laid to rest.

Kyamko, together with his family, is calling for justice over this incident.

For his part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Carcar City Police Station, said that they have checked possible security cameras from nearby establishments but some failed to capture the area where the incident happened while some establishments had defective CCTVs due to the onslaught of Odette.

Cabagnot said that they asked the permission of the family to have the victim’s body autopsied but they refused.

Cabagnot said that the autopsy could have helped them identify what might have cause the victim’s death since the latter also had medical condition.

Cabagnot further appeals to those who have knowledge of the identity of the suspect to coordinate with them or the person who reportedly went after the suspect to also help them with their investigation.

“Di pod sila ka witness nga nakita nila ang pagbangga, ilang nakit an kay prior sa aksidente, kadtong ga bike, nagka sarasay sarasay na ang dinaganan unya we don’t know kung naigo ba gyud sa motor…basin giatake sya prior ba,” Cabagnot said.

