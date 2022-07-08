Drug-cleared barangays in CV now 111 – PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 111 barangays in Central Visayas were added to the list of drug-cleared barangays in the region following the successful deliberation of the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) on the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP) last July 6 to 7, 2022.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7), said that this would bring to a total 1,329 drug-cleared barangays in the region. To date, Alcantara said that Central Visayas also had 116 drug-free barangays and 5 drug-cleared municipalities.

These would be out of the 3,003 barangays in Central Visayas.

Of these newly declared drug-cleared barangays, 11 were from Cebu province, including Barangay Calidngan as the first-ever drug-cleared barangay in Carcar City.

Further, Alcantara said that 97 barangays from Bohol; 5 in Negros Oriental, and 1 in Lapu-Lapu City, were also given the same status by the ROCBDC.

Based on DDB Regulation No. 4, Series of 2021, a “drug-cleared barangay” is classified as previously affected, subjected to Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP), and declared cleared by the ROCBDC, while a “drug-free barangay” is an unaffected barangay (which has never been plagued or beset by any illegal drug activity) that has been vetted and confirmed by the ROCBDC.

BDCP is a holistic anti-illegal drug strategy that is aimed at reducing the drug affectation in the country targeting the drug supply, demand, and market. Authorities, local leaders, and other stakeholders are in one with this goal against illegal drugs.

Here is the list of the barangays that were given drug-cleared status in Central Visayas.

