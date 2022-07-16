CDO Kingfishers rout San Fernando Buffalos for 2nd win in PSL 21U Visayas leg 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The SEALCOR Cagayan de Oro Kingfishers are sailing smoothly in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 21-Under VisMin Leg after logging their second straight win by beating the San Fernando Buffalos,106-84, on Friday, July 15, at the Don Celestino Martinez Sr. Sports and Cultural Center in Bogo City, north Cebu.

The Kingfishers are now 2-0 in the team standings after logging back-to-back victories at the expense of routing Bogo City Bugoys on Thursday, and the Buffalos yesterday.

Paul Danielle Redondo had an impressive outing for the Kingfishers by tallying 18 markers, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 assists from 7-of-12 field goals.

Bling Sanexes Murillo added 16 points with 2 rebounds, 6 dimes, and 4 steals; and Carlo Jovanne Jacutin had 14 points, 2 boards, and 2 assists.

Harvey Caño had 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist for the Buffalos, who now dropped to a 0-2 (win-loss) slate after losing their first game against the Bukidnon Cowboys last July 8 in Toledo City.

Jhon Lyster Mamalia added 10 points and 3 boards for the losing squad. The Kingfishers virtually controlled most of the game. They started the first period with an 8-0 run with Murillo topping it with a layup, while the Buffalos haven’t scored until midway into the period from Osias Padilla’s three-pointer, 3-8.

The Kingfishers, answered them with a 12-3 run to grab a 14-point lead, 20-6, heading into the second period. Despite struggling, the Buffalos showed some fight, cutting the lead into a one-possession game twice in the second period, with Mamalia leading the comeback.

However, the Kingfishers quickly snapped the Buffalos’ comeback by bringing back their lead to a two-possession game, 42-37, from Jacutin’s two made free throws.

They then stretched their lead to double digits anew,54-44, with Redondo topping it with a jumper. The Buffalos managed to cut the deficit to six points, 50-56, from Adrian Go’s back-to-back baskets.

The Kingfishers retaliated with another scoring run, to build a commanding 16-point cushion, 74-58, heading into the final period.

The Kingfishers then didn’t look back and went on stretching their lead to 25 points,106-81, en route to sealing their dominant win.

/dbs

