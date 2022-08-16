Shooting in Cebu City claims life of hotel safety officer 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A 29-year-old man working as a safety officer in a hotel here was shot dead in Sitio Sampaguita, Barangay Tejero past 7 pm on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Police Staff Sergeant Epifanio Comedido of Police Station 3 of the Cebu City Police Station identified the victim as Jonel Resco, who is from Barangay Cansaganay in Daram town, Western Samar.

Police have also identified the suspect as Aldrich Mansanades, who is said to be a former workmate of the victim.

A hot pursuit operation was immediately conducted to find the suspect, who fled after shooting the victim in his rented home.

The victim sustained three gunshot wounds in different parts of his body, which resulted to his death.

Police are working to find out the motive of the shooting as of this posting.

