200 CCPO personnel undergo suprise drug test

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 200 Cebu City police personnel underwent a surprise drug test on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the surprise drug test is part of the internal cleansing program of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

This is to ensure that everybody from the police is clean of illegal drugs.

Once found positive for illegal drugs, Rafter said that the police will undergo due process despite confirmation of being positive for illegal drugs. The process will be handled by the Regional Internal Affairs Service.

“Hunahunaon nato nga nanginabuhi tas atoang pamilya, nganong apilan paman gyud nato na. Daghan gusto magpulis, apan gamay ra ang napulis. Mao na ang atoang hunahuna-on. Financially, og magtinaron lang gyud ta, makabuhi na gyud tag pamilya,”

For this year alone, Rafter said that as per her knowledge, no one from the CCPO tested positive for illegal drugs.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

CCPO personnel undergo drug test

CCPO conducts another random drug testing among personnel

CCPO exec: Cebu City cop fails surprise drug test on 1st half of year