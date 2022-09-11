Future Basketball Academy earns slot in BPBL national finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- Future Basketball Academy will be flying to Manila in an all-expense paid trip for the national finals of the Batang Pilipino Basketball League (BPBL) after routing Negros Oriental-Sibulan, 84-58, in the BPBL Central Visayas finals on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Municipality of Carmen sports complex in northern Cebu.

Lance Graham Sabroso led Future Basketball Academy of University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJR) Jaguars head coach Leode Garcia with 18 points. He then was awarded the finals “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) plum for his stellar outing.

Negros Oriental-Sibulan’s Matthew James Jucom had 10 points for his team’s losing efforts.

Future Basketball Academy earned the regional finals’ berth after topping the Cebu Tri-Cities qualifiers, while Negros Oriental-Sibulan in the Cebu Province qualifiers.

“Your hardwork didn’t go in vain as you all showed your best and give each other a taste of thrill and quality grassroots basketball. This goes also to all the almost 40 teams that participated our level 1 qualifiers, where they made competition as an avenue of improvement, where friendships are made and has become a breeding ground for future legends,” said said BPBL Region 7 coordinator Van Halen Parmis.

“To all the coaches, area coordinators, parents and fans, thank you so much! We will bounce back next year, wish for more teams to join and many experiences to gain.”

Four teams vied in the regional finals, the other two teams were Barangay Pakigne G Sports (Cebu Province South qualifier), and the San Roque-Carmen (Cebu Province North qualifier).

The victory also earned Future Basketball Academy a P10,000 purse courtesy of Carmen town Vice Mayor Martin Gerard Villamor.

“First of all we would like to thank LGU Carmen for being our excellent venue partner. To mayor Carlo Villamor who never hesitated to lend us the venue and accomodate us. Big thanks also to Vice Mayor Martin Gerard Villamor for providing the prize for our regional champions,” Parmis said.

“We also like to thank Coach Ronnie Mata and his wife Maam Irene Mata for organizing our opening ceremonies and games at Carmen! The best crowd and venue for sports to flourish!”

In addition, Parmis also dedicated the resounding success of the BPBL to the late regional director Rico Navarro who passed away in 2020.

The national finals is slated in December in Manila.

A whopping P300,000 awaits the national champions, while the second placer gets P200,000 and P100,000 for the third placer.

/dcb