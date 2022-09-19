A teacher who gives his students free vitamins and snacks goes viral

CEBU, Philippines — A teacher from Misamis Occidental has shown so much passion and love for his profession as well as for his students in a viral video on social media.

Teacher Jeric Maribao, from Bonifacio town in Misamis Occidental, shared a video where he could be seen welcoming his grade 10 pupils with a dance, vitamins, and food which gained so much attention from netizens.

Maribao said this was his way of motivating his pupils to attend their classes every day.

In the video, he would then ask them to pick a card with their chosen profession written on it as he also danced with them, and gave them vitamin C and snacks before entering the classroom.

He is doing this “to give them an extrinsic motivation to go to school and study hard.”

“Grand Entrance of my Pupils. Welcoming my learners with foods, vitamins, zumba dance, and dreams to boost their motivation to go to school every day,” he said in his post.

“By providing foods and other rewards, there is no way they will not be interested in studying,” Maribao told CDN Digital.

And not just that! During his classes, he always made sure that his students would never get bored with their subjects.

Maribao would incorporate music and dance with the lessons he teaches to give them “more meaningful and enjoyable” learnings.

“One of the best strategies I apply in my classroom is the use of jingle and chant to transmit the keywords of the lesson to my children effectively,” he posted.

Amazing, isn’t it? This National Teacher’s Month, let’s honor our teachers who have been so passionate about teaching not only for their own benefit but also for their drive to love and care for their students.

