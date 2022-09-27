Rama’s new EO to instil discipline among Cebu City residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Michael Rama plans to issue an Executive Order (EO) that will remind Cebu City residents to comply with existing rules and regulations relating to garbage collection, traffic management and compliance with the designated curfew hours, among others.

Rama said his newest EO is expected to help the city achieve its goal of becoming “Singapore-like” especially in terms of cleanliness and progress.

During the flag raising ceremony at Plaza Sugbu on Monday, Sept. 26, Rama also stressed on the need to observe cleanliness and sanitation at home.

“Magkinahanglan ko ninyo og tabang. Sugod jud mo sa inyong balay kay anha ra ba mi mosulod sa inyong balay, manuktok mi. Inig panuktok namo, muingon mi, mutan-aw mi sa inyong CR,” he said.

“Pangita g’yod mo og asa mo malibang nga di mo malibang sa sapa, di mo malibang bisag-asa,” he added.

Rama wants a dry run on the implementation of his newest EO within a period of three days ahead of its effectivity on October 1.

The mayor’s executive secretary, Atty. Collin Rosell, said Rama’s new EO will be called “an Order prescribing the observance of a strong sense of self-control, order, and discipline, and directing the strict enforcement of all existing laws, ordinances, rules, and regulations within the territory of the city of Cebu.”

He read the contents of the draft EO before City Hall officials and employees after the flag ceremony on Monday.

General Welfare

Rama’s new EO reminds Cebu City residents to comply with and support the enforcement of all existing laws, ordinances, rules, and regulations that promote general welfare.

“The City of Cebu, hereby, intensifies and strengthens the enforcement of all existing laws, ordinances, and regulations within the territorial jurisdiction of the city of Cebu. All law enforcement personnel, force multipliers are directed to strictly implement and enforce all laws directly involving the environment, health, safety, sanitation, traffic law, education, among others,” read art of the EO.

Rama also wants every household here to observe discipline. He wanted family members to be taught good manners and proper conduct.

The EO also requires the same from schools, institutions, and the city’s 80 barangays.

The same EO also mandates all commercial establishments here to hold regular clean-up activities, enhancements, and adopt sanitation practices within their premises.

Curfew

Personnel from each of the city’s police precincts are mandated to help instil discipline among the people as they also conduct regular patrols to especially ensure compliance with the curfew ordinance.

“The curfew on minors will be strictly implemented as provided by existing ordinance and shall start from 10 pm until 4 am on the following day,” the EO said.

Commanders of the 11 police stations are also directed to make sure that 70 percent of their daily workforce are sent to do field works.

Rosell said failure to comply with this directive is tantamount to “serious dereliction” of duties or outright insubordination.

To ensure enforcement of Rama’s new EO, a ‘Task Force Disiplina” will be created consisting of personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Liga ng mga Barangay, Cebu City Traffic Office, PROBE, barangay officials, Cebu City Hall satellite centers, and CESET, among others.

