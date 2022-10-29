Architects + Engineers basketball

Mechanical Engineers-A, Architects-Mactan Chapter post victories

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | October 29,2022 - 07:50 PM
architects

A player from Architects-DLL Life Paints (green jersey) and a player from Tex-a-Kote collided mid-air during their Architects + Engineers Basketball Club tournament: Island Paint Cup at the Metrosports gym on Thursday. | Photo from Ronex Tolin via Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Mechanical Engineers-A Apollo Rubber Cement and Architects-Mactan Chapter-ColorQuick Paints earned hard-fought victories in  the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club tournament: Island Paint Cup last Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Metrosports gym. 

The Mechanical Engineers-A defeated the Civil Engineers-3 Equip, 48-40, to log their first win of the tournament after four games in Group A.

Mark Mole scored 12 points, while teammate John Ronald Rendon added 11 for the winning team. 

Dexter Estilloro scored 11 for the Civil Engineers-3, which suffered its first defeat in four games. 

Meanwhile, the Architects-Mactan Chapter also earned its first win in four games by defeating the Civil Engineers-4 Epoxseal, 61-58.

Kilvin Cinco exploded for 24 points for the Architects-Mactan Chapter, while Val Jordan Lisondra scored 13 for the losing squad. 

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cesafi HS basketball: USJ-R, CIT-U score victories

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Architects + Engineers Basketball Club tournament, Cebu commercial basketball, cebu sports news

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.