Mechanical Engineers-A, Architects-Mactan Chapter post victories

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Mechanical Engineers-A Apollo Rubber Cement and Architects-Mactan Chapter-ColorQuick Paints earned hard-fought victories in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club tournament: Island Paint Cup last Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Metrosports gym.

The Mechanical Engineers-A defeated the Civil Engineers-3 Equip, 48-40, to log their first win of the tournament after four games in Group A.

Mark Mole scored 12 points, while teammate John Ronald Rendon added 11 for the winning team.

Dexter Estilloro scored 11 for the Civil Engineers-3, which suffered its first defeat in four games.

Meanwhile, the Architects-Mactan Chapter also earned its first win in four games by defeating the Civil Engineers-4 Epoxseal, 61-58.

Kilvin Cinco exploded for 24 points for the Architects-Mactan Chapter, while Val Jordan Lisondra scored 13 for the losing squad.

/bmjo

