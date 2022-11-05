P525K damage to property pegged during fire in Mandaue City

Fire damages Mandaue warehouse; P525,000 worth of properties destroyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire which started from a parked service van being repaired inside a warehouse in Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City, this morning, Nov. 5, damaged 15 square meters of the warehouse before the Mandaue City firefighters were able to put the fire out.

Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Zyrus Albert Ytang of the Mandaue City Fire Office said the damage to property due to the fire was estimated to be P525,000.

“The fire originated under the driver’s seat of the service van they were repairing (that was) parked inside the warehouse and (the fire) quickly spread into different directions. The cause of fire is still under investigation,” Ytang said quoting the report of Mandaue City fire investigator.

Ytang, however, said that they were still investigating what really caused the service van to catch fire.

He also explained why the fire spread quickly.

“Sa kanang fiber [nga warehouse], [usually] mag connect sa mga internet. Combustible man gud na siya [wires],” he said.

(This is a [warehouse] storing fiber cable wires, which are used for internet connection installation. These wires are combustible.)

Ytang said that the fire was reported at 9:03 a.m. and they were able to place the fire under control at 10:13 a.m. The firefighters declared fire out at 10:40 a.m.

He said no one was hurt in the morning fire in Barangay Cabancalan.

