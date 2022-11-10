WATCH: A dog who plays dead goes viral
CEBU, Philipines — A dramatic video of two dogs in barangay Camp IV, Talisay City in Cebu recently went viral on social media.
In the video, the dog named Max tried to wake up his friend dog who he thought died by his side.
According to the uploader Rose Abarias Latorre, the dogs were just playing when Max accidentally bit his friend’s genital area.
Poor dog Max looked so guilty in the video. He moved his friend’s body in an attempt to wake him up or revive him. He did it over and over again but his friend showed no signs of life.
The dog, Max whimpered as he thought that his friend has already died.
People around them were also moved by the heartfelt moment between the two dogs.
But the emotional moment surprisingly turned into one of the funniest scenes when a man decided to grab the dog’s body away from Max.
At this moment, the dog stood up and casually walked away as if nothing happened.
The people who saw them burst out laughing. /rcg
Watch the video here:
RELATED STORIES:
Cebuanos rally to help distressed dog Bonbon
City councilor seeks justice for Bonbon, the dog who suffered animal cruelty
Visually challenged student inspires netizens with her viral video
WATCH: A powerful duet inside a mall goes viral
A dancing kid from Ronda, Cebu goes viral
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.