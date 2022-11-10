WATCH: A dog who plays dead goes viral

CEBU, Philipines — A dramatic video of two dogs in barangay Camp IV, Talisay City in Cebu recently went viral on social media.

In the video, the dog named Max tried to wake up his friend dog who he thought died by his side.

According to the uploader Rose Abarias Latorre, the dogs were just playing when Max accidentally bit his friend’s genital area.

Poor dog Max looked so guilty in the video. He moved his friend’s body in an attempt to wake him up or revive him. He did it over and over again but his friend showed no signs of life.

The dog, Max whimpered as he thought that his friend has already died.

People around them were also moved by the heartfelt moment between the two dogs.

But the emotional moment surprisingly turned into one of the funniest scenes when a man decided to grab the dog’s body away from Max.

At this moment, the dog stood up and casually walked away as if nothing happened.

The people who saw them burst out laughing. /rcg

Watch the video here:

